39 Dogs Removed From Sugar Camp Animal Rescue Facility

By 1 hour ago

39 dogs have been removed from a town of Sugar Camp animal rescue facility.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department reports removing the dogs from the "It Matters To One" Animal Rescue.

The removal of the dogs was in response to an investigation involving the Oneida County Humane Society, the Department of Agriculture, the Oneida County Health Department, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Past employees, volunteers, and citizens who have adopted or considered adopting had shared information about alleged neglect to the dogs.

The Sheriff's Department reports about three weeks ago, one dog that had been in the care of the shelter for a long period of time was removed from the shelter and treated for medical issues. The dog’s health has improved since it has been removed as it is receiving proper treatment.

A veterinarian who treated the animal wrote to the sheriff's department that the dog allegedly was without proper care for an extended period.

Sheriff's Department officials say during an inspection of the facility Monday dogs were found that allegedly needed medical attention. The dogs were also in need of food and water. All the dogs were removed so that they can be medically evaluated and treated if necessary.

All of the dogs are in the custody of the Oneida County Humane Society. Due to the rapid influx of dogs, the Oneida County Humane Society is in need of dog food and blankets.

The Oneida County Humane Society would also like to be contacted by anyone fostering dogs to help out. The Oneida County Humane Society can be reached at (715) 362-5992..

Oneida County Humane Society

