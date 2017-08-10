61st Boulder Junction Musky Jamboree This Weekend

Ken Krall and Theresa Smith

Another large Northwoods event is this weekend in Boulder Junction and thousands are expected to attend.

The 61st annual Musky Jamboree highlights the king of Northwoods sports fish...the muskellunge... along with a chance to see and do a variety of activites. Chamber Director Theresa Smith says all four days are filled with activities.

The DNR is providing a seminar Friday (8/11) morning before fishers can head out on the water with a guide to try to land a muskie. Then that evening Hip Pocket will play for a street party.

Saturday includes an art show, demonstrations, a fish fry cook off, and stories with guide Buckshot Anderson and a turtle demonstration with the Northwoods Wildlife Center.

The day ends with a polka street dance with the Spotlight polka band.

Smith says Sunday is a big day...

"....we are going to start that day off with the Muskie Fun Run, a 5K and 10K run at the ballpark beginning at 7:30, there's also a kid's race along with a 100 yard dash with registration starting at 6:00 a.m. Then we'll close off Main Street and Highway "M" south for our arts and crafts show and our car show. We're expecting over 100 cars for the car show this year...."

Smith says the community service organizations will be there to raise money for their efforts, including the Lions Club Flea Market. Food and music and a kids casting contest are also held.

More information is at boulderjct.org