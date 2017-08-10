61st Boulder Junction Musky Jamboree This Weekend

By 1 hour ago

Credit boulderjct.org

Another large Northwoods event is this weekend in Boulder Junction and thousands are expected to attend.

The 61st annual Musky Jamboree highlights the king of Northwoods sports fish...the muskellunge... along with a chance to see and do a variety of activites. Chamber Director Theresa Smith says all four days are filled with activities.

The DNR is providing a seminar Friday (8/11) morning before fishers can head out on the water with a guide to try to land a muskie. Then that evening Hip Pocket will play for a street party.

Saturday includes an art show, demonstrations, a fish fry cook off, and stories with guide Buckshot Anderson and a turtle demonstration with the Northwoods Wildlife Center.

The day ends with a polka street dance with the Spotlight polka band.

Smith says Sunday is a big day...

"....we are going to start that day off with the Muskie Fun Run, a 5K and 10K run at the ballpark beginning at 7:30, there's also a kid's race along with a 100 yard dash with registration starting at 6:00 a.m. Then we'll close off Main Street and Highway "M" south for our arts and crafts show and our car show. We're expecting over 100 cars for the car show this year...."

Smith says the community service organizations will be there to raise money for their efforts, including the Lions Club Flea Market. Food and music and a kids casting contest are also held.

More information is at boulderjct.org

Tags: 
Boulder Junction

Related Content

Boulder Junction Lands $$$ To Promote Unique Winter Event

By May 23, 2017
Wi. Dept. of Tourism

Fresh off a successful White Deer Triathlon in Boulder Junction Saturday, organizers are announcing a first-of-its-kind event in Boulder Junction and Wisconsin following the same theme as the White Deer.

The Department of Tourism announced the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce has been awarded $5,000 to promote the Forest Frenzy Winter Triathlon in February.

Chamber Director Theresa Smith describes the winter version...

"....it consists of a 9.5k cross country ski route for both classic and skate skiing, a 6K snowshoe, and a 9.5K fat tire route..."

Mural Unveiling Part Of Boulder Junction Muskie Jamboree

By Aug 13, 2016
Pete Rondello

A large mural was unveiled Saturday in Boulder Junction as part of the 60th Annual Muskie Jamboree.

Artist Joan Christgau portrayed the four season activities and life in Boulder Junction.

The mural is on the west side of the Badger Heating and Air Conditioning building. The project was coordinated by the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce.