Administrators, Legislators Tour Northwoods Fab Labs

Legislators, school administrators at Al-Gen in Rhinelander Wednesday before school visits.
Credit Ken Krall WXPR

Three Lakes had the first K-12 Fab Lab in Wisconsin.

Since then, the idea has spread to a number of Northwoods school districts and has drawn the interest of school administrators across Wisconsin. Legislators, staff, school district administrators all boarded a yellow school bus at the Representative Rob Swearingen's business in Rhinelander Wednesday to begin a day-long trip to Northwoods Fab Labs.

Dr. Darienne Driver is the Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools who says they're interested in bringing Fab Labs to that school system....

"....Fab Labs are really a unique way to use resources in our schools. Project based learning areas for students. We have Washington High School that is creating its first Fab Lab at MPS, but we also have "Maker Spaces" which is a similar concept.This gives us a chance to see them live and in person in Wisconsin....".

13 Milwaukee schools representatives went on the tour. Dr. Driver says the urban and rural school administrators have been talking about collaborations as they each are experiencing similiar issues.

Along on the bus was Don Sidlowski of Three Lakes, who originally brought the idea for the first K-12 Fab Lab to the Three Lakes School Board...

"....this is an incredible turnout of support for a project that four years ago didn't exist. There were five Fab Labs in the state of Wisconsin, and now with the second round of grant funding probably 150 school districts that have applied, which means their school boards have formally adopted a resolution saying their going to do this. People all over the state are engaged in this. We have public-private funding, (and it speaks) to so many legislators and school officials from all parts of the state here..."

A fabrication laboratory is a small-scale workshop offering personal digital fabrication using a computer and 3-D printer.

The tour went to the Three Lakes Fab Lab and then to Northland Pines and Florence. Also joining the tour were Representatives Mary Felzkowski of Irma and Jeff Mursau of Crivitz.

Fab Lab

More FAB LAB Money Announced 25 More Schools Waiting

The state's job creation agency is helping more high schools and tech colleges create new "fabrication labs" that train students to obtain valuable job skills.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation says it will allocate another 500-thousand dollars in the current fiscal year for the "Fab Labs" program. The labs are high tech workshops with manufacturing components like laser engravers and Three "D" printers.

Three Lakes was the first K-12 school district in Wisconsin.

Five Northwoods School Districts Will Have Fab Labs

Five Northwoods school districts are among 25 statewide getting up to $25,0000 to fund Fab Labs in their schools. In the case of Three Lakes, they were the first K-12 District in the state to have a lab. The other districts getting funded are Rhinelander School District, Northland Pines Schools in Eagle River, Florence and Chequamegon in Park Falls. A Fab Lab is comprised of off-the-shelf, industrial-grade fabrication and electronics tools, wrapped in open source software and programs written by researchers at MIT’s Center for Bits & Atoms.