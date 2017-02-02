Administrators, Legislators Tour Northwoods Fab Labs

Three Lakes had the first K-12 Fab Lab in Wisconsin.

Since then, the idea has spread to a number of Northwoods school districts and has drawn the interest of school administrators across Wisconsin. Legislators, staff, school district administrators all boarded a yellow school bus at the Representative Rob Swearingen's business in Rhinelander Wednesday to begin a day-long trip to Northwoods Fab Labs.

Dr. Darienne Driver is the Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools who says they're interested in bringing Fab Labs to that school system....

"....Fab Labs are really a unique way to use resources in our schools. Project based learning areas for students. We have Washington High School that is creating its first Fab Lab at MPS, but we also have "Maker Spaces" which is a similar concept.This gives us a chance to see them live and in person in Wisconsin....".

13 Milwaukee schools representatives went on the tour. Dr. Driver says the urban and rural school administrators have been talking about collaborations as they each are experiencing similiar issues.

Along on the bus was Don Sidlowski of Three Lakes, who originally brought the idea for the first K-12 Fab Lab to the Three Lakes School Board...

"....this is an incredible turnout of support for a project that four years ago didn't exist. There were five Fab Labs in the state of Wisconsin, and now with the second round of grant funding probably 150 school districts that have applied, which means their school boards have formally adopted a resolution saying their going to do this. People all over the state are engaged in this. We have public-private funding, (and it speaks) to so many legislators and school officials from all parts of the state here..."

A fabrication laboratory is a small-scale workshop offering personal digital fabrication using a computer and 3-D printer.

The tour went to the Three Lakes Fab Lab and then to Northland Pines and Florence. Also joining the tour were Representatives Mary Felzkowski of Irma and Jeff Mursau of Crivitz.