AG Schimel, Google Talk Internet Safety In Wausau

WAUSAU-Internet safety was the topic of discussion at John Muir Middle School in Wausau on Thursday afternoon. Attorney General Brad Schimel joined representatives from Google to teach the students about how to be safe when they use online services.

Amber Tillman, Program Manager at Google, says kids are using the internet more than ever now. "93% of teens use the internet and 75% of them have a cell phone," said Tillman. "So, their usage is only getting greater. It's incredibly important for kids to stay vigilant and stay safe online and just to remember what you share online can end up saying a lot about you."

Attorney General Schimel says one of the biggest changes he's seen with internet safety during his time as AG has been the rise of sexting. He said, "We're seeing so many cases where young people are getting into circumstances where they're sharing intimate photos of themselves or sharing information about themselves and it can cause a lot of trouble (and) a lot embarrassment."

The students played interactive games with other staff members from Google as well to learn more about how to safely use the internet. The presentation lasted about an hour.