Alzheimer's Documentary Showing Coming To Rhinelander

By 9 minutes ago

Credit The Blue Diamond Gallery

The Alzheimer's Association along with Wisconsin Public Television are bringing a local screening of an acclaimed documentary to Rhinelander later this month.

Titled "Alzheimer's Every Minute Counts" it's  a one-hour documentary which highlights the national threat posed by the disease.

Local Alzheimer's Association community outreach specialist Julie St. Pierre says the documentary shows how an aging population will strain our health care resources...

"....the documentary highlights the impact Alzheimer's Disease has not just on families immediately affected by the disease but by the community at large. Most of us have heard of the 'silver tsunami'. The silver tsunami was when the Baby Boomer generation turned 65..."

She says while the large number of older Americans was expected, what was a surprise was the number of people at risk for Alzheimer's Disease.

St. Pierre says age is the number one risk factor for getting the disease....

"...one out of nine people at age 65 have Alzheimer's Disease and one out of three at age 85 have Alzheimer's. So when we look now at this wave of people at greatest risk for developing Alzheimer's, we're recognizing that the number of people affected is not going to impact the families caring for that person with the disease, but their going to influence the community at large...."

The screening in the Rhinelander area is Thursday, February 23 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.at Nicolet College Theater, now called the Lakeside Center. You can call the Alzheimer's Association in Rhinelander (715-362-7779) for more information or we have a link here.

Tags: 
Alzheimer's Association

Related Content

Free Alzheimer's Programs Across Northwoods In January

By Jan 3, 2017
Alzheimer's Association

More than five million persons today are living with Alzheimer's Disease, 1 in 3 seniors dies of Alzheimer's Disease or another dementia, and last year, the disease cost the nation $236 billion dollars. Those figures are a back drop for a series of educational programs sponsored by the Alzheimer Association in the Northwoods.

Spokesperson Kathy Davies says all of the programs are free. There is one set for January 17 in Rhinelander...

National Family Caregivers Month Highlights Unpaid Care

By Nov 29, 2016
pixabay.com

November is National Family Caregivers Month. It's a month set aside to pay notice to the many people who provide service free of charge to take care of loved ones with some type of physical or mental challenge.

The National Alliance For Caregiving reports the typical higher-hour caregiver provides 21 hours of unpaid care a week. That person has been caregiving for an average of 5-1/2 years and expects to continue care for another 5 years. Nearly half of these higher-hour caregivers report high emotional stress.