Annual "Soup For Shelter" Fundraiser Saturday For Homeless Shelter

Ken Krall and Tammy Modic

A key fundraiser for the homeless shelter in Rhinelander happens Saturday.

The 8th annual Soup For Shelter features a variety of soups made by area restaurants, door prizes, raffles and more. Soup For Shelter is being held at Nativity of Our Lord North, Kohlbeck Hall. Admission is by free-will offering.

Frederick Place homeless shelter Executive Director Tammy Modic talks about how the funds are used...

"....the money is going toward the operations of Frederick Place. We are just shy of a $250,000 operating budget each year. So this is a fundraising event to keep the doors of Frederick Place open...."

Tammy Modic says the date is picked as November 11 begins National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. She says the Northwoods Alliance For Temporary Housing...the parent organization for Frederick Place...observes the month with other activities...

"...we also have a campaign called "Everybody Deserves Shelter". In our five counties, we will have different businesses that have signed on to take one of our bird houses to take free-will offerings or have cards where you pay a dollar, put your name on it and they hang them up in the business. So our board members are currently out there finding businesses to help us with that...."

Frederick Place serves Oneida, Forest, Vilas, Lincoln and Langlade counties.

Modic says they have been near capacity most of the time since the shelter opened.

Doors open at Nativity of Our Lord at 5:00 p.m. Saturday for Soup For Shelter. More information is on the Frederick Place Facebook page or calling the shelter(715-369-9777)