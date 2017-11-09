Annual "Soup For Shelter" Fundraiser Saturday For Homeless Shelter

By 23 minutes ago

Some of the soups
Credit Northwoods Alliance For Temporary Housing

A key fundraiser for the homeless shelter in Rhinelander happens Saturday.

The 8th annual Soup For Shelter features a variety of soups made by area restaurants, door prizes, raffles and more. Soup For Shelter is being held at Nativity of Our Lord North, Kohlbeck Hall. Admission is by free-will offering.

Frederick Place homeless shelter Executive Director Tammy Modic talks about how the funds are used...

"....the money is going toward the operations of Frederick Place. We are just shy of a $250,000 operating budget each year. So this is a fundraising event to keep the doors of Frederick Place open...."

Tammy Modic says the date is picked as November 11 begins National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. She says the Northwoods Alliance For Temporary Housing...the parent organization for Frederick Place...observes the month with other activities...

"...we also have a campaign called "Everybody Deserves Shelter". In our five counties, we will have different businesses that have signed on to take one of our bird houses to take free-will offerings or have cards where you pay a dollar, put your name on it and they hang them up in the business. So our board members are currently out there finding businesses to help us with that...."

Frederick Place serves Oneida, Forest, Vilas, Lincoln and Langlade counties.

Modic says they have been near capacity most of the time since the shelter opened.

Doors open at Nativity of Our Lord at 5:00 p.m. Saturday for Soup For Shelter. More information is on the Frederick Place Facebook page or calling the shelter(715-369-9777)

Tags: 
Frederick Place

Related Content

Event Benefits Food Pantry, Homeless Shelter This Saturday

By Sep 28, 2017
www.publicdomainpictures.net

There's a fundraiser this weekend that benefits two non-profits based in Rhinelander that often help each other.

The annual Harvest Hoedown is Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. at Woodpecker Bar & Grill west of Rhinelander on county highway "K".

The harvest-themed event benefits the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry and NATH/Frederick Place homeless shelter. There will be a pig roast, live music, line dancing,horse-drawn wagon rides, country store, pumpkin patches, face painting, and more, all geared toward a family event.

Frederick Place Homeless Shelter Fundraiser Saturday

By Feb 1, 2017
Northwoods Alliance For Temporary Housing

Tuesday(1/31/2017) was the sixth anniversary of Rhinelander's homeless shelter Frederick Place. This Saturday is a key fundraiser to help keep them operating .

The Fifth Anniversary Benefit is set for the Quality Inn on West Kemp Street in Rhinelander beginning at 5:30 p.m. 

Executive Director Tammy Modic says Frederick Place has been busy....