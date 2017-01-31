Another Setback For Eagle Cove Appeal

Another legal setback for a family hoping to build a Bible camp and center on family owned land on Squash Lake west of Rhinelander.

The Lakeland Times reports two judges on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals recently affirmed a lower court decision that Oneida county's denial of permits for the camp was legal.

The Jaros family has been seeking needed permits for 12 years, and has been through the federal court appeals process once, and the case was not heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The family has filed a state court lawsuit in Oneida county. Judge Michael Bloom tossed out several points brought forward except for certiorari review. Bloom is letting the federal appeals process move forward before taking up the state case in Oneida county.

Arthur Jaros told the Lakeland Times he will appeal the decision to the full federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.