Appeals Court Upholds Bey Conviction

A state appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Northwoods man for a brutal beating in March of 2014.

Twenty-four-year-old Justin Bey of Wabeno was given a chance to challenge his case, after his attorneys said there was no merit for an appeal. Bey did not do so, and the Third District Appellate Court in Wausau Tuesday upheld Bey's 18 year prison sentence as one of four people found guilty of helping attack Steven Roberts.

Investigators say he was tortured at a house in Wabeno, beaten on a frozen trail, and left for wolves to maul him.

Bey pleaded no contest to reduced charges of making threats to injure, and three other counts were dropped in a plea deal.