Arrest Made Near Elcho After Shots Fired

An arrest was made Thursday evening after an incident reported by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department near the Oneida county line near Elcho.

The Department reports getting an emergency call shortly after 6:30 p.m.

A person reported a friend of his drove what is presumed to be the caller's car into the woods and started the vehicle on fire. Three gunshots were also heard.

When deputies responded at 955 Highway 45 in the Town of Schoepke the fire was put out and the man was later located and arrested. The investigation into the incident continues.