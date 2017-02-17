Arrest Made In Sugar Camp Dog Rescue Investigation

One person will likely be charged in connection with the removal of 39 dogs from a Sugar Camp animal rescue facility last week.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department reports Stephanie Schneider was arrested Thursday. The Sheriff's Department reports charges that will be recommended include allegedly failing to provide food or water, mistreating animals, and obstructing law enforcement.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department reports removing the dogs from the "It Matters To One" Animal Rescue.

The removal of the dogs was in response to an investigation involving the Oneida County Humane Society, the Department of Agriculture, the Oneida County Health Department, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Past employees, volunteers, and citizens who have adopted or considered adopting had shared information about alleged neglect to the dogs. Schneider's first hearing was scheduled for February 27.