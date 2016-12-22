Audubon Christmas Bird Count Needs You To Help

The Audubon Christmas Bird Count began last week and continues until early January.

Local birdwatchers go to a specific location and count the casual bird observations and give the information to a local person who compiles the data.

Today we'll hear from Rhinelander's compiler Vanessa Haese-Lehman about the 57th year of the count in the Rhinelander area and some of the observations...

Ken Krall with Vanessa Haese-Lehman

Vanessa Haese-Lehman took up the local bird count work from Rhinelander outdoor writer and legend Ced(said) Vig. She says the winter observed bird populations have been roughly stable over the decades, but with one recent exception: crows. She says scientists are noting a drop in the Northwoods crow population due to West Nile Virus. The Audubon website is here or you can go to audubon.org