It's possible batteries that were overcharged ignited a fire Thursday that led to a garage being a total loss.

Rhinelander firefighters were called to Balsam Street shortly after 9:00 a.m.

When they arrived, flames were shooting upward. Fire Chief Terry Williams told WJFW TV that family members heard loud popping sounds and found the garage on fire.

Williams said batteries were charging in the garage and possibly became overcharged. No injuries were reported.