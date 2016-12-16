Be Prepared For Wisconsin's Latest Winter Storm

The weather is making the news this weekend and Dawn Robinson from Oneida County Emergency Management says make sure you're prepared for lots of snow, and bitter cold Sunday and Monday.

Robinson says don't assume the power will stay on, especially if there are high winds...

"....start looking at ways for alternate heat sources. Make sure everything is vented properly...refer to owners manuals if you need to use any type of electronics such as a generator and stuff...."

Dawn Robinson says if you must travel, check 5-1-1 and local broadcasts.

She says contact someone at your destination and what route you're taking...

"....make sure you have a fully charged cell phone and adapter, non-perishable, high calorie foods, water, blankets, hats, mittens, gloves, snowmobile suits,kitty litter for traction. Look at what you may need if you become stranded..."

Robinson says don't forget pets and farm animals who will be especially stressed when the bitter cold temperatures arrive Sunday after the heavy snowfall this weekend.

If your power goes out, the Wisconsin Public Service number to call is 800-450-7240. More information is also available at the state website, readywisconsin.wi.gov