A Better Economy Means More Homes Sold Says Economist

Ken Krall and David Clark

Northwoods home buyers and sellers followed statewide trends in the first quarter of the year, as more home sales and higher prices were the norm.

Wisconsin Realtors Associations most recent report found the median sale price here up more than 7 percent at $134,000 and sales volume up 9 percent to nearly 1,200 units in the 18 county area. Economist David Clark works with the Association. Clark says the economy is good, with unemployment in the 3.4 percent range and he says while January and February were a bit slow, buyers responded in March with a sharp increase in sales.

He says this appears to be a key indicator of a good year...

"....May, June, July and August, at least in terms of closings. We sell almost 43 percent of homes in a typical year in those four months, so to see as strong a March as we've seen, bodes well for summer....."

Here in the north, there's about 8 months of inventories available, which gives customers and sellers some choices. But Clark says inventories are really tightening in urban communities, causing less choice and higher prices for buyers. He says realtors are struggling to find new properties to sell....

"....there's seasonality in the data as well. The listings always improve in the spring and deteriorate in the fall and winter. But compared to last March, our listings are off about 15 percent. We hope in April and May we see a spike in those listings...."

WRA President Mike Theo says housing affordability has fallen over the last year, due primarily to rising mortgage rates and rising home prices.