Bill Clow Named WXPR Station Manager

WXPR, the local community-based public radio station is pleased to announce that Bill Clow has been selected as the new Station Manager.

Clow brings a wealth of experience to WXPR, foremost of which is his love of radio. “We had a diverse group of applicants for this position,” says Jeff Burke, WXPR Board Chair. “We selected Bill based on his experience as a fundraiser, administrator, and his community involvement. He was also a founder of a community radio station when he was working in Harvard, Illinois.“

Clow has over 25 years of experience as an administrator in education and health care.

Prior to starting with WXPR, Clow was an Account Manager for WJFW-TV12. “Radio gets in your blood,” says Clow. “I’ve been volunteering at WXPR since I moved to Rhinelander and am very excited to have a chance to work on a daily basis with the staff and volunteers at the station. I love this area. Northern Wisconsin offers so much in terms of quality lifestyle and WXPR is an important voice for the communities we serve. I look forward to working with the staff, volunteers and communities to keep that voice strong and relevant.”

Clow received his MBA from the University of Illinois with an undergraduate degree in advertising from U of I’s College of Communications. He currently involved with Rhinelander Partners in Education (PIE) and Forward Rhinelander.

The community is invited to meet Bill and tour the station on Tuesday, July 25th at 5pm. WXPR in a nonprofit community radio station and is heard at 91.7 FM, 100.9 FM near Ironwood-Hurley, and 91.9 FM in central Wisconsin and online at www.wxpr.org