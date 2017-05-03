Bill Would Put More Restrictions On State Deer Farms

By 14 minutes ago

CWD affected counties in Wisconsin
Credit Wisconsin DNR

Two Democrats have authored a bill to clamp down on deer farm protections to help prevent wider spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.

State Representatives Dana Wachs and Nick Milroy introduced the “Save Our Deer” Act. The proposal would help slow the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease from infected deer farms in Wisconsin.

Dana Wachs says the entire state deer herd is in jeopardy and the bill is designed to slow down the spread of CWD while scientist work on the disease...

"....to monitor the fences of deer farms and should CWD be present, we would require double-fencing along the farms or double fencing to make sure there isn't any physical contact between deer farm deer and the wild herd. There's a lot of evidence that deer within a deer farm have contact with deer outside of the farm by touching noses, eating the same grass, things of that nature....."

The billl also requires fencing for non-whitetail deer farms. It mandates that fences be inspected every two years. It requires all deer farms that have CWD to comply with new standards, including double-fencing or electric fencing.

Wachs is seeking help across the political aisle....

"..cautiously optimistic and hopeful that Republicans will join us on this. This is a bipartisan problem in this state that needs to be addressed as soon as possible..."

After the discovery of two CWD-positive deer on a deer farm in Three Lakes, the DNR added Oneida, Vilas and Forest counties to it's CWD list that involves restrictions on practices like baiting and feeding.

Tags: 
Chronic Wasting Disease

Related Content

No Positive CWD Tests In Northwoods From 2016 Hunt

By Mar 29, 2017
Wisconsin DNR

So far, so good after the first full hunting seasons in the Northwoods after the DNR discovered Chronic Wasting Disease at a deer farm in Three Lakes in 2015.

DNR Wildlife Biologist Jeremy Holtz gives results after the testing....

"....the good news is of all the samples we've analyzed for the last deer season, we've had zero positive tests in the wild. Every single test we've submitted has been negative for the 2016 deer season...."

Final CWD Recommendations To Arrive In December

By Mar 7, 2017
Wikimedia Commons CNNF

The DNR plans to present final revisions to the state's long-term chronic wasting disease plan to the Natural Resources Board in December.

A stakeholder committee has developed more than 60 adjustments to the existing 15-year plan. State D-N-R Big Game Section Chief Bob Nack told the Board last week 17 stakeholders were involved in the recent updating of the plan..