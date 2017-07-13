Blood Shortage Critical In Northwoods

Ken Krall and Marc Sutton

A report earlier this week by Wisconsin News Connection's Tim Morrissey with a Red Cross spokesperson found a critical shortage of blood donors in Wisconsin.

A regional rep agrees and says the public can help out soon.

Marc Sutton is regional blood representative for the American Red Cross. He says the need for blood doesn't change, but the supply does because of a a variety of factors...

"...students are out of high schools and colleges and that's a big part of who helps us to meet the need for blood. And with summer vacations we see a decrease there. But also the 4th of July holiday and the summertime itself has a dramatic impact on blood donations. People are on vacations, businesses that run blood drives are not running as many simply because employees are off and taking time with their families. Those things combined put us into a situation where we're under an emergency need right now...."

Sutton says all types of blood are needed. Sutton says some drives are coming up.....

"...on July 18 we're going to be in Tomahawk at Grace Lutheran from 11:30 to 5:30, on July 20 we'll be at the Antigo Library from 10:30 to 3:30 p.m. and on July 21 we're going to be at White Lake Community Center and that's going to be from 11-4. All of these blood drives are listed on our website, redcrossblood.org or you can call 1-800-Red Cross...."

Sutton says you can set an appointment but walk-ins are welcome.