Bond Set In Forest County For Tribal Chair

Bond was set Wednesday in Forest county court for Mole Lake Sokaogon Tribal Chair Chris McGhesick, charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

A complaint was filed July 17 after a person alleged McGeshick slammed him against a wall at the Sokaogon Chippewa Tribal Offices on June 29.

McGhesick's attorney, Phyllis Tousey, told the court the allegations against McGhesick were false. According to electronic court records, Forest County Judge Leon Stenz set a $2,000 signature bond and ordered McGhesick back to court October 11 for a preliminary hearing.