Boulder Junction Electors Approve $5 Million Road Plan

By Ken Anderson 53 minutes ago

Credit openclipart.org algotruneman

A special meeting of Boulder Junction electors Nov. 16 solidly approved by written ballot, 73 to 53, a $5 million road plan designed to improve 83 miles of town roads over a two year period.

After a road survey, nine options were developed for a comprehensive plan to fix crumbling town roads with the most effective option of bonding for all roads in a short time frame. “We will provide a safe, smooth driving surface for every homeowner and visitor,” road committee member Greg Van Grinsven  said, describing the two year process they went through to 128 persons at the community center.

The plan is to seal coat 83 miles of “occupied” town roads . . . “occupied” meaning there is a seasonal or year around home on the road. Eight miles of “un-occupied” town roads will remain gravel.

After the vote, town chairman Dennis Reuss felt good about the support saying “this vote is for the long term viability of Boulder Junction.”

Boulder Junction

