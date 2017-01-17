Bus Service Ridership In Northwoods 'Exploding'

By 7 seconds ago

Credit Northwoods Transit Connections

The Oneida County Board Tuesday heard the expanded bus service operating in the Northwoods is very popular and has grown quickly since being introduced last May.

The county board approved a $50,000 advance to the Oneida-Vilas Transit Commission to cover a short-term cash flow crunch, as explained by Supervisor Bob Mott...

"....as typical with state and federal government, sometimes monies don't come in on time. At certain times during the year were running a shortage of money for operating expenses to pay for drivers, gas, those types of things...."

But the bus service linking Northwoods communities and within the communities themselves is 'exploding', says Mott...

"....we began offering rides in May for all citizens. In Rhinelander, it went from 588 in April, to 2,068 rides in December. There obviouslyt was pent-up demand for rural transportation and that's what the Oneida-Vilas Transit Commission is providing right now...."

Transit Manager Jim Altenburg says the use has shot up....

"...our ridership has gone through the roof and I anticipate it to increase another 10-15 percent(in Rhinelander) and then in Eagle River and Minocqua probably about another 35 percent by year end. We'll be hitting a plateau of almost 40,000 rides by year end..."

A similar request for an advance went to the Vilas County Finance committee and will likely be on their county board floor next Tuesday.

Tags: 
Northwoods transit

Related Content

Christmas Bus To View The Lights In Rhinelander

By Dec 19, 2016
Public Domain Pictures

Northwoods Transit Connections is hosting a special bus ride Tuesday night around Rhinelander for Seniors and disabled people to see the holiday lights.

Transit Manager Jim Altenburg says so far they have about 50 riders and more are welcomed...

"....December 20, we are putting on a Christmas light tour. Our drivers are volunteering their time from 6-8 p.m. We're going to be taking Seniors and disabled folks on a short 15-20 minute ride around town to see some of the Christmas lights..."

More Bus Routes For Vilas, Oneida Counties, Listening Sessions Set

By Mar 31, 2016
en.wikipedia.org

The Vilas-Oneida Transit Commission is hosting more listening sessions soon as they put together an improved public transportation system for the two counties. The new transit system is known as Northwood Transit Connections.

Transit Manager Jim Altenburg says they've had three sessions to date...

Limited Bus Service To Debut Soon In Oneida, Vilas Counties

By Sep 8, 2015
en.wikipedia.org

Starting next month there will be bus service operating between some Northwoods communities.

The Northwoods Transit Commission announced the start of two routes with Minocqua a hub between Rhinelander and Eagle River.

Oneida County Department on Aging Director Dianne Jacobson says this Transit Commission will be contracting with current providers to have routes....