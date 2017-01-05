Car Battery, Fuel Maintenance Critical In Cold Weather

By 35 minutes ago

Credit pixabay.com

Your car is your means to get to a destination, but it also could be a lifesaver in cold weather.

AAA of Wisconsin spokesperson Nick Jarmusz has a couple of tips about your vehicle in cold weather.

The first is your battery...

"....we see the (number) of our roadside calls go through the roof when it comes to battery issues in these cold snaps because the cold can significantly reduce the starting power of your battery...."

Jarmusz says check your battery to make sure there's enough charge to get it going in the very cold weather. He says it might be time to get a new battery.

He says making sure you have enough fuel is important..

"...if you have less gas in your tank or if you have a low amount of gas in your tank it's possible for your gasline to freeze. That means the gas won't be able to get in there for the initial turnover of your engine and you'll be stuck just turning the key and nothing happens..."

Jarmusz says if you do get stranded in cold weather, being able to keep your engine running until help arrives is critical.

Tags: 
AAA

