Car-Bus Crash In Lincoln County Kills One

One person died and several unspecified injuries to bus passengers happened early Saturday in Lincoln county when a car driving the wrong way on four-lane Highway 51 collided head on with a passenger bus. The highway was closed nearly 5 hours.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department reports the head-on crash happened around 3 a.m. near county "Q". Deputies report the car driver was driving south in the northbound lanes when it collided with a Lamers bus.

A 26 year old Wausau man was driving the car and was pronounced dead on the scene. The bus had 29 passengers and was returning to Rhinelander after seeing a Brewers game in Milwaukee. Deputies report several people complained of injuries but refused treatment. One woman was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Multiple law enforcement and emergency agencies were on the scene. Highway 51 was reopened about 8 a.m. Saturday.