Carlin Lake Legal Proceedings To Resume August 25

A motion by the Carlin Lake Association alleging Carlin Club Properties should be found in contempt of court will be heard in Vilas County court Aug 25th.

The Association is claiming Carlin Club Properties violated the court order of Judge Leon Stenz that enjoined them “from creating any new structure, driveway, or facility for the use of pumping and transport of well water.”

Superior Springs LLC, the operating company of Carlin Club Properties, wants to use an existing well to transport water to a bottling facility in Marenisco, Michigan. The club is in a residential zoning district but is grandfathered as a legal non-conforming use. Court documents allege Mike DeBrock of Webster Well Drilling made three visits to the property and on May 18 installed a three horsepower pump connected to a two inch pipe and flow valve to pump water directly into a tanker truck. He claimed the one horsepower existing pump could pump 15 gallons a minute and the three horsepower pump would pump 50 gallons per minute. The existing water line to the club from the existing pump was detached and a new water line was connected from an adjoining property.

The contempt hearing is set to start at 10 am August 25th.