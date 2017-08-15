Ken Krall and Kim Hetland

The James Beck Cancer Center at Ministry Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander will host its 10th Annual Celebration of Life – “Capturing Moments” this Thursday.

The Celebration of Life honors patients battling or have battled cancer, for their strength and courage and to recognize the contributions of their families and friends. It also promotes awareness that knowledge, hope and inspiration can help beat the impact of cancer.

Director of Cancer Services at James Beck Cancer Center, Kim Hetland, says a cancer survivor from Eagle River will be guest speaker and they have a butterfly release that has different symbolism...

"....a lot of times if their loved one has passed on, that butterfly is the sign of flying up to heaven and a symbol of their loved one. For a cancer survivor, it's a new beginning, of the renewal of their life...."

An open house features tours of the James Beck Cancer Center, an ice cream social, educational displays and support materials, and a dedication of the newly placed commemorative bricks and bench will be held. Light refreshments will be served.

The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

According to the American Cancer Society, there are an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors in the United States. This has increased from three million survivors in 1971. More than 1.5 million new cancer cases expected to be diagnosed in 2017.

More information is available at the James Beck Cancer Center at Ministry Saint Mary's Hospital. The hospital is part of Ascension.