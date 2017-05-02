Center for Civic Engagement Welcomes World-Renowned Qanun Musician Ali Paris

For Ali Paris, making music is about more than just entertainment; it’s about inspiring unity. Paris is a Palestinian jazz musician and uses his music to advocate for peace, justice and human rights.

Paris will be at the Center for Civic Engagement in Wausau this week and WXPR volunteer Andrew Padgett spoke with Paris ahead of his May 5 performance….

Ali Paris will be at the Center for Civic Engagement in Wausau May 5. Tickets are $15; for more information call WXPR at 715-362-6000.

This concert is a collaboration between WXPR and Wisconsin Public Radio.

Funds for this segment come from the Northern Arts Council.