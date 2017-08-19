Central Wisconsin Listeners: WXPR In Central Wisconsin Having Technical Issues

We're having some technical issues with WXPW, 91.9 FM, our station in Wausau. We share the signal with Wisconsin Public Radio and their programming is being broadcast as normal. But the WXPR programming heard nights and weekends on 91.9 FM is not being heard.

The problem is a relay we have at Irma. The signal comes from Sugar Camp and is relayed to the Wausau transmitter at Irma and the Irma connection is having problems. The signal isn't going to Wausau during the WXPR times when we have control of 91.9 FM. Our main signal at 91.7 FM is unaffected by the problem in Irma.

We're sorry for the inconvenience and we're making efforts to return the signal to the air as quickly as possible.