Chequmegon-Nicolet Trails Open

Ken Krall with Hilary Markin

A white Christmas means lots of recreational opportunities in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

Forest spokesperson Hilary Markin says all winter trails are open. She says the Forest offers 20 cross-country ski trails...

"....folks to get out, they can skate ski, classic ski. They have loops for all ages, beginner loops that are nice and short. We have some longer, more difficult trails that people can go up and over hills. There's something for everyone......"

She says there are also snowshoe trails available. She says a good one is a trip around the Round Lake Dam property near Fifield where water is still flowing through the dam in winter. She says there are motorized trails too...

"....we have snowmobile trails across the forest that we work with local clubs. They maintain and groom those trails. Many times those trails are connected with county trails, state trails, club trails, They're all open and ready for people to enjoy...."

Markin says if you want more information go to the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest website. She says another source of information is the Forest's Facebook page.