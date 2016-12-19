Christmas Bus To View The Lights In Rhinelander

Ken Krall and Jim Altenburg

Northwoods Transit Connections is hosting a special bus ride Tuesday night around Rhinelander for Seniors and disabled people to see the holiday lights.

Transit Manager Jim Altenburg says so far they have about 50 riders and more are welcomed...

"....December 20, we are putting on a Christmas light tour. Our drivers are volunteering their time from 6-8 p.m. We're going to be taking Seniors and disabled folks on a short 15-20 minute ride around town to see some of the Christmas lights..."

The buses will stop by Culvers after the tour for a free custard cone. Altenburg says there is no charge for the ride and they will pick up riders at their homes and return them. He's asking that riders call ahead to make reservations as seating is limited.

More information is available on line at northwoodstransit. org or 715-420-0520