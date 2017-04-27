Church Burglary Suspect Apprended In Tomahawk

Jon Schenk, Jr.
Merrill and Tomahawk police along with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department have arrested a suspect in a string of church burglaries in Merrill and other burglaries in Tomahawk.

This week a search warrant was executed at a residence on South 2nd Street in Tomahawk. The suspect, Jon Schenk, Jr. was arrested for a probation violation.

During the search, investigators allegedly found evidence of the Easter week Merrill church burglaries, but also  other burglaries  in Tomahawk and Lincoln county. Merrill Police Chief Corey Bennett says many items were seized.

Bennett says Schenk is a suspect in at least a dozen burglaries throughout Lincoln county.. Bennett says they anticipate multiple charges will be brought against Schenk.

