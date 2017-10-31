Citizen Scientists Needed For Upcoming Northwoods Projects

Ken Krall and Stephanie Boismenue

The effort is to get more people working on environmental projects to get the best results.

A program highlighting citizen science is set for December in St. Germain.

Stephanie Boismenue is Oneida county's invasive species coordinator. She describes citizen science....

"..citizen science is a term used when volunteers, or networks of volunteers, help scientists accomplish real research. The use of citizen-scientist networks often allows scientists to accomplish research objectives more feasibly than would otherwise be possible...."

Boismenue says there are projects with Monarch butterflies, amphibian reptiles, bird count surveys, invasive species surveys, water research and others.

Retired DNR researcher Mike Meyer, who headed up a citizen science project protecting loons, is leading the new program. Boismenue says Meyer is hoping to use the successful loon program model as a way to help out in other programs in the region...

"....getting a group of volunteers who are interested in becoming first-time citizen volunteers or extending their knowledge on projects they have been working on. It's a kind of meeting of minds. It's an opportunity for people to gather and learn and make a model program that would apply to all citizen science programs here in the Northern Highlands area...."

The first meeting of the Northern Highlands Citizen Science Network on Saturday December 2nd from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. at Moon Beach Camp, St. Germain. The meeting will be held in the main lodge with a lunch served at noon. We have contact information below..

Mike Meyer

NOVA Ecological Services

11546 Harmony Lane Arbor Vitae, WI 54568

novaecologicalservices@outlook.com

715-614-3224