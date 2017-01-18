Colby Man Identified As Crash Victim

A 77 year old man from Colby, Wisconsin has been identified as the person killed Tuesday afternoon near Boulder Junction.

The State Patrol reports Richard Brandl was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Beverly Brandl.

Richard Brandl died at the accident scene at U.S. 51 and county road "H" in Boulder Junction.

Beverly Brandl was transported to a Marshfield hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the Brandl vehicle collided with a semi-tractor trailer driven by a South Range man. He was not injured.