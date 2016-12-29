Commission Recommends Dismissal Of OC Detective

The Civil Service Commission has forwarded a dismissal recommendation against an Oneida County Sheriff's Department investigator charged with allegedly taking money from a fund only she controlled.

The Commission forwarded charges of dismissal against 40 year old Sara Welcenbach.

The Commission cites eight grounds for dismissal, including alleged willful neglect of duty, making a false official statement or entry in official records, and general inefficiency and incompetency.

Officials assert Welcenbach allegedly took about $1,700 over the course of several years from a cash box her office used for drug investigations. Welcenbach had been in charge of the county's drug enforcement team.

The matter next goes to a Law Enforcement Grievance Committee where she can request a public meeting to dispute the charges.

Oneida County has filed criminal charges alleging Welcenbach used the money herself rather than for controlled drug buys or a payment to an informant. She turned herself in and will be back in court in January.