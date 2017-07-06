Coroner Determines Crandon Girls Death A Homicide

Forest County Medical Examiner Larry Mathein has ruled a 6 year old Crandon girl's death to be a homicide.

A family member found Amber Perry dead in a Crandon apartment on March 7. Perry suffered from diabetic ketoacidosis, a complication of diabetes.Mathein wrote that adults caring for her neglected their duties in managing that condition, leading to Perry's death. Mathein's report didn't direct blame at a particular person for lack of care. Charges, if any, rest in the hands of District Attorney Charles Simino who did not respond to media calls about whether he was considering charges.

The report indicated Perry suffered from prolonged dehydration, which led to the drying of her tissues and organs. An autopsy called her chest and abdomen tissues dry and tacky. Mathien's report indicate the severity of the dehydration discovered at autopsy would indicate a long term, chronic, lack of proper management of Amber's medical condition.