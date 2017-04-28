County Delays Plans On Marshfield Clinic's Hospital Plans

A marathon public hearing Thursday on Marshfield Clinic’s proposal to build a 12-bed hospital adjacent to its Minocqua Center saw no action by the Oneida County Planning and Development Committee. Instead, after hearing nearly five hours of testimony by Marshfield Clinic and Ministry/Ascension officials and the public, committee chairman Scott Holewinski laid the matter over to their Wednesday, May 3 meeting where a vote is expected on Marshfield Clinic’s conditional use permit (CUP) request.

Each medical group brought about 10 representatives to the hearing held in the Minocqua Community Center’s gymnasium. In the general audience were about 160 medical employees and other supporters of both sides. The arguments for and against the CUP fell along familiar lines previously given at Minocqua’s plan commission and the town board, both of which recommended issuance of the CUP.

Dr. William Melms, the regional medical director of Marshfield Clinic, countered arguments that competition has no place in healthcare services. “The truth however, is that in all arenas, including health care, competition is a powerful, positive force. It makes us better. It is the engine that drives quality, innovation and cost effectiveness,” Melms said. “One of our considerations, and a main consideration, in all of this is providing choice to consumers. If someone favors Howard Young, they should be able to use Howard Young. If somebody favors the Marshfield Clinic, then they should be able to use the Marshfield Clinic and all of the services that we are fully capable of providing.”

But Sandy Anderson, the president of Howard Young Medical Center, said a second hospital in the community would have a devastating effect on healthcare locally. She dismisses Marshfield Clinic’s claims that Howard Young doesn’t want the competition. “Competition isn’t the issue,” Anderson said. “The consequence of building two hospitals in a small community that isn’t growing is the issue. Cherry picking staff and statewide physician and healthcare workers shortages are the issue. Redirecting select high reimbursement procedures is an issue. Not having a plan to care for all patients is an issue. And not accepting all insurance products is an issue.”

Marshfield Clinic wants to build a 72,000-square-foot, $30-35 million hospital. The plans have sparked intense debate between Ascension Health Care and Marshfield Clinic officials and their respective supporters. St. Louis-based Ascension through Ministry Health Care owns Howard Young, which has seen much of its outpatient care and ambulatory surgery over the years going to Marshfield Clinic. The Woodruff hospital is only about a block or so from its competitor. Yet, the two medical providers have collaborated over those years, with Marshfield Clinic supplying all the doctors who practice at Howard Young. They have also developed health care programs together. The theme was picked up other audience speakers, as well as committee members, who wondered why the two could not continue to cooperate without the addition of a second hospital. That will all change if Marshfield Clinic builds its hospital.

Howard Young will have to recruit its own doctors and will face intense competition with the new hospital, which would have its own birthing center, surgery center, imaging lab, emergency medical services, and even a heliport for patient transport. Howard Young is licensed for 99 beds, but actually staffs only 38 beds according to a Howard Young spokesman. Siphoning off additional patients will adversely threaten Howard Young’s ability to provide their full range of services, according to Ministry/Ascension people. They also argue the results would be a duplication of services. On the other side, Marshfield Clinic says competition would lower the cost of medical care here, and besides, Ascension has “very deep pockets” and can compete like any other business would have to do. Ascension is competing against Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus Hospital in the Wausau/Weston area, they note.

From the audience, John and Pam Stella said they were concerned about potential drop in their home’s value if a heliport was built near them at Marshfield Clinic. Howard Young operates a heliport adjacent to their hospital. Committee member Jack Sorenson raised the issue of additional storm water runoff from a revised parking lot affecting nearby homes’ basements. Marshfield Clinic would need approval by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources of its storm water management plan.

The planning and development committee will meet at 2pm May 3 at the county courthouse in Rhinelander with deliberations on the Marshfield Clinic’s CUP request coming after another agenda matter. The public hearing portion was closed Thursday, so no public comment will be taken then. However, Holewinski said committee members might ask further questions of Marshfield Clinic. The county follows a “nine standards” guideline when deciding on a CUP. The one that all parties will focus on is the “public health” impact in the standard that says, “Whether the establishment, maintenance or operation of the conditional use will in any way be detrimental to or endanger the public health, safety, morals, comfort, or general welfare.”

No matter the outcome, either side could appeal the decision to the county board of adjustment. Beyond that, if they wish, the parties could bring a suit into circuit court for arguments.