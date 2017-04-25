Court Hearing Recessed On Return Of Dogs

No decision was reached Wednesday afternoon in Oneida County Circuit Court on a motion to return 39 dogs to a Sugar Camp animal rescue facility.

Stephanie Schneider, who operates "It Matters To One", petitioned the court to have the dogs returned to her. Schneider's attorney and attorneys for the county, Oneida County Humane Society and the District Attorney's office presented evidence to Judge Michael Bloom.

After three hours, the matter was recessed for the day and will be continued May 25 at 8:30 a.m. In February, the Oneida County Sheriff's Department took the dogs to the Oneida County Humane Society and reports indicate some of the animals were taken to other facilities. The dogs were seized after allegations of poor treatment, which Schneider has denied.