Courthouse Addition To Be Turned Over Soon

By Ken Krall 50 minutes ago

Vilas county courthouse
Credit courthousehistory.com

“We are ready to turn the new space over to Vilas County,” courthouse addition project manager Eric Engstrom of the Samuels Group reported “and are looking at the date of August 24th.”

They will start meeting with county departments set to move into the $11 million addition focusing on the second floor which will be completed first. Final landscaping is underway with paving of the entry location and east exit. All visitors and staff will be using the new main entrance for the next couple of months.

number of change orders were approved to be paid from the contingency account which will leave an estimated $56,000.

Demolition and removal of the east wing housing mostly Social Services is included in the project cost. When finished, all county departments will be housed in the same campus to provide services to the public. The firm of Potter Lawson were the design engineers for the addition.

Vilas County

Related Content

VC Committee Recommends Courthouse Security Firm

By Ken Krall Aug 10, 2017
pixabay.com

The Vilas County Public Property committee selected a private firm, Per Mar, to provide courthouse security starting in 2018 for an estimated cost of $35,000 and will recommend to the county board there be one non-lethal security officer position, one main public entrance, and not to include an x-ray search at this time.

Per Mar has an office in Wausau and currently provides courthouse security for three counties. The second firm interviewed was Wisconsin Lock & Load out of Green Bay who favored an armed security person. Lock & Load cost was estimated to be $42,00. 

Vilas Co. Facing Tough Road Repair Decisions

By Ken Anderson Jun 27, 2017
Wikimedia Commons Royalbroil

The Vilas County highway committee faced the cost of road repair and construction during a recent meeting.

Road costs continue to be an issue not only for the state but also for county governments with limited resources and staff to effectively maintain public travel expectations.

The committee received plan proposals from highway commissioner Nick Scholtes who asked what level of service does the county provide and what level of service does the public want?