Courthouse Addition To Be Turned Over Soon

“We are ready to turn the new space over to Vilas County,” courthouse addition project manager Eric Engstrom of the Samuels Group reported “and are looking at the date of August 24th.”

They will start meeting with county departments set to move into the $11 million addition focusing on the second floor which will be completed first. Final landscaping is underway with paving of the entry location and east exit. All visitors and staff will be using the new main entrance for the next couple of months.

number of change orders were approved to be paid from the contingency account which will leave an estimated $56,000.

Demolition and removal of the east wing housing mostly Social Services is included in the project cost. When finished, all county departments will be housed in the same campus to provide services to the public. The firm of Potter Lawson were the design engineers for the addition.