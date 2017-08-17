Cranberry Oversupply Problem Will See Market Reaction

By 1 hour ago

Credit pixabay.com

Eat more cranberries....that's the hope of cranberry producers as they deal with a large oversupply of the fruit. Wisconsin produces a majority of the nation's cranberries with many producers in the Northwoods.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reports the state is expected to continue to lead the nation in cranberry production this fall, estimating a harvest of 5.6 million barrels of fruit.

Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association Executive Director Tom Lochner says with the current oversupply, producers are losing money given the current price. He says the feds are looking at options...

"....what the committee is recommending is what is known as a 'handler withholding' Under that order, growers would deliver their crops to their handler and the handler is required to withhold 15 percent of it from the market. That goes into a restricted fruit pool and they can dispose of it. In 2018 growers will only be allowed to deliver about 75 percent of a normal crop....."

Lochner says those actions will cut supply, and he says there will be increased marketing nationally and internationally to get consumers to use more cranberries. Lochner says this is only the third or fourth time in 50 years that a federal marketing order has been used to control supply....

"....in the last 10 years we've seen sales increase from 2006 to 2016. In 2016 we sold a million and half more barrels of fruit. At the same time, we produced 3 million more(over those 10 years). Our ability to grow fruit has exceeded our ability to sell it...."

Wisconsin will begin harvesting fruit in late September and end in October.

Tags: 
cranberry harvest

Related Content

Cranberry Harvest Underway; Smaller Crop Than First Projected

By Oct 14, 2015
en.wikipedia.org

The cranberry harvest is underway and an industry spokesperson says the crop will be a large one, but likely not as large as earlier thought. Tom Lochner from the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association in Wisconsin Rapids says earlier harvest projections have been scaled back...

"...the crop projections that came out estimated Wisconsin would bring in between 500 and 530 million pounds of fruit. I think we're going to be closer to the 500 million mark...."

Lochner says slightly less fruit might not be all that bad...

Cranberry Harvest Down But Still Strong

By Oct 23, 2014
jkb via http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Harvesting_cranberries_2.jpg

Cranberry growers are reporting lower yields than last year but say the quality of fruit has been exceptional. 

Michael O’Brien, manager of the 320-acre Lake Nokomis Cranberries in Eagle River, says yields may have been down because of cool temperatures.   

“Basically weather, we’re dealing with two short seasons in a row.  This summer was quite cool compared to previous years.  That affects blossom, and how the bees respond to the blossom.  Just less heat units in general, we just had less heat to work with.”