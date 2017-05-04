Crash In Lincoln County Kills Driver, Passenger Injured

A Manitowoc man has died in a Lincoln county crash Wednesday and a Gleason man was hospitalized.

The Lincoln County Sheriff reports the crash on Grundy Road, north of county "J" in the town of Birch happened about 5:30 p.m.

They report the 21 year old Manitowoc man was driving. His vehicle left the road and hit some trees and a power pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21 year old Gleason man was taken to a hospital in Merrill with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies report speed and alcohol were possible factors in the crash. Names are being withheld until family members are notified.