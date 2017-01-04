Critical Need For Blood Donations This Time Of Year

Ken Krall with Kristine Belanger

People need to have blood during medical procedures, but the supply of blood is not always plentiful, especially this time of the year.

The Community Blood Center, which has an office in Woodruff, is offering a free, long sleeve T-shirt to donors until January 15.

Donor Services Vice-President Kristine Belanger says blood supplies tend to drop this time of year....

"....this time of year all types are needed. As donations decline every so slightly over the holidays, our shelves get a little bit diminished and that is why every blood type is needed right now...."

To donate in Wisconsin, individuals must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, in general good health and must meet weight and hemoglobin level requirements on donation day. Donors are encouraged to eat a regular meal, drink plenty of water prior to donation, and present a photo ID. Blelanger says to make an appointment you can visit the website www.communityblood.org and click “Donate Blood”. The phone number (800) 280-4102.