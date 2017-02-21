Critical Need To Donate Blood; Drive Set For Antigo

Ken Krall and Marc Sutton

Antigo area residents will have an opportunity next week to help out during a critical time in blood donations.

American Red Cross blood representative Marc Sutton says people need blood every day, but they can't always get the blood that is needed....

"....here in the north, winter weather has an affect on being able to run blood drives. We've had some cancelations this winter already due to the weather. We want to make sure our staff is safe and our donors are safe.If the weather doesn't look that great we've had to cancel and that goes for across the country as well. When an area is hit with a snowstorm they are unable to collect. The need is constant every day, just our ability to go out and get the blood...."

Sutton says people shouldn't be afraid of donating blood...

"....I would say if you're going to donate I would say be well hydrated, that you're feeling well to be able to donate. Just come on out and see what the blood drive is like. There's a constant need for blood. A lot of people say they have a fear of needles. I can understand that. It's such a small portion of the blood donation process, and for what good comes of it, I think you can overcome that...."

The drive is on Feb 27th at the Antigo Library from 10:30a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sutton says all types of blood are needed. More information is at redcross.org