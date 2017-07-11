Crow Tests Positive For West Nile Virus In Vilas County

Vilas county is the latest location in Wisconsin to report a dead bird with West Nile virus.

Vilas County Health Department officials report the dead crow found June 29 has tested positive.

This is the first bird to test positive in Vilas county this year. West Nile Virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds. Oneida County reported a dead crow last week.

Officials say always use precautions such as insect repellent and proper clothing, especially at dawn and dusk.