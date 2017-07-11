Crow Tests Positive For West Nile Virus In Vilas County

By 44 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Vilas county is the latest location in Wisconsin to report a dead bird with West Nile virus.

Vilas County Health Department officials report the dead crow found June 29 has tested positive.

This is the first bird to test positive in Vilas county this year. West Nile Virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds. Oneida County reported a dead crow last week.

Officials say always use precautions such as insect repellent and proper clothing, especially at dawn and dusk.

Tags: 
West Nile virus

Related Content

Vilas Co. Joins Oneida With Dead Bird

By Jul 19, 2013
Bingham Memorial Hospital

The Vilas County Public Health Department reports a dead crow found in Vilas County on Tuesday and has tested positive for West Nile virus. This is the first bird that tested positive for West Nile virus in Vilas County since surveillance for the mosquito-transmitted virus began May 1. A dead crow was also found this week in Oneida county.

West Nile Turns Up in Oneida Co.

By & Jul 18, 2013
Karunakar Rayker

Oneida County health officials have detected West Nile virus in a dead crow.  It’s the virus’s first appearance in the county this year.  

  Health director Linda Conlon says officials have regularly found the virus in previous years, and it’s a sign that residents should try to limit exposure to mosquito bites.

“So what that means is the residents of Oneida county need to use more precaution when they’re outside and make sure that they utilize protective measures to prevent mosquito bites.”