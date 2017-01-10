Davis Brings National Following To Nicolet Stage

Saturday night, WXPR welcomes a Michigan-based artist to the Nicolet College stage in Rhinelander. Joshua Davis has been in Rhinelander before, as a member of Stepping In for one example, but his name became nationally known as a finalist on the NBC singer competion show, "The Voice".

WXPR's Ken Krall talked with Davis about his singer-songwriter roots to today...

Joshua Davis with Ken Krall

Tickets are still available for the performace Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at the newly-renovated LRC Theater at Nicolet College in Rhinelander.