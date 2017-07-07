Dead Bird Found In Three Lakes Had West Nile Virus

A dead crow found in Three Lakes in late June has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

A health official gives details on what this means for the Northwoods. Jennifer Bates is a nurse with the Oneida County Health Department. She details what the virus discovery this year means...

".....we do know that WNV is in our area, in our state. We do this testing so we know for sure if it's prevalent in our area so the residents can be a little more vigilant protecting themselves from mosquitoes and that kind of stuff...."

West Nile Virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds. Bates says you can get sick from the virus...

"....about 80 percent of people with West Nile Virus don't become sick. The remaining 20 percent will experience mild symptoms such as fever, fatigue, muscle aches, another one is sensitivity to light can be another one of the symptoms. So typically are pretty mild, you don't need antibiotics to get rid of it...."

About 1 percent people infected get seriously ill. Older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of developing central nervous system illness. A key is eliminating mosquito breeding grounds on your property including eliminating standing water and limiting time outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. Health officials recommend using insect repellent on skin and clothing.

The state Division of Public Health asks that if the public sees a sick or dead crow, blue jay or raven to contact the Dead Bird Reporting Hotline at 800-433-1610.