Deer Hunters Still Can Register Wildlife Observations Online

Ken Krall with Jess Rees-Lohr

You can still get your Deer Hunter Wildlife Survey in to the DNR.

The agency is hoping hunters will record all the wildlife they have seen during the deer hunting seasons, not just deer.... says agency research scientist Jess Rees-Lohr.....

"....this year, in addition to lots of deer, lots of turkeys, Roughed Grouse, lots of our canidae species, and our new elk just reintroduced in the Black River Falls area...."

In the first three months of the survey, more than 15,000 deer were recorded online. She says they specifically ask for 15 different species, including fox, and raccoons. But she says they have also seen rarer species like mink and bald eagles. Rees-Lohr says the survey is fun for hunters, the observations of all types of wildlife they see while in the wild helps the DNR track population changes and help improve management.

She says this is especially true for species that are hard to monitor. At the end of each survey year, participants receive a summary of all recorded wildlife.

To access the survey page, go to the DNR website and key in "deer hunter wildlife" Tally sheets are filled out electronically and can be printed from the website. The current survey period will end January 8th at the end of the bow hunting season .