Details Emerge About Marshfield Clinic-Minocqua Hospital

Ken Krall and Dr. William Melms

More details have come forward about the proposed new hospital adjoined to the Marshfield Clinic in Minocqua.

Marshfield Clinic Health System announced it has submitted an application to build a state-of-the-art hospital attached to its current clinic and ambulatory surgery center. The new 72,000 square foot facility would be one story.

Marshfield Clinic Regional Medical Director Dr. William Melms...

".....it's planned to have 12 inpatient beds, emergency services, imaging, lab and surgery. We anticipate this being a state-of-the-art hospital..."

He says technology will improve the inpatient and outpatient services they provide. ..

"....in order to control the costs of care, in order to have the seamless delivery of care, we believe the optimal way to do that is to be fully integrated. Full integration means having the management structure of the inpatient facility would be exactly the same management structure of the outpatient facility and the physicians. We believe the economies of that are beneficial to all involved...."

Dr. Melms says the hospital can be expanded if the need arises. Dr. Melms says construction will begin as soon as it goes through governmental channels and is likely to be completed in about a year.

Construction costs have not been released. The new hospital will be built on what is now a parking lot next to the current clinic.