DNR Official Explains Possible Fee Hikes

Ken Krall With Eric Lobner

A DNR official explains the new proposal to raise some recreational fees after the agency reported a deep deficit in the Fish and Wildlife Account.

Eric Lobner is a deputy division administrator with the DNR. He says in 2015, the legislature directed the DNR to address the $4 million shortfall in the account. License sales supply much of the revenue. He says looking at the license fees, they found where the license prices haven't kept up with inflation and neighboring states are charging more for similar licenses. He says there's been a drop in the number of licenses sold in some categories and how the fees are structured in some other categories have steered buyers away.

Lobner says fees for non-motorized boats like kayaks and paddleboards could be mandated....

"....our estimate is that there's about 335,000 boats across the state. We could use that revenue to enhance education and outreach as well as access to the waters of Wisconsin that are non-motorized...."

He says the DNR is also looking at possibly offering gift cards to buy someone a license.

In 2008, Minnesota's voters passed the Legacy Amendment to the Minnesota Constitution that protects water, forest, wetlands and restores habitat. It also preserve arts and cultural heritage. The Legacy Amendment increases the Minnesota sales tax by three-eighths of one percent.