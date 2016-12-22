Donor Provides Funds For Rhinelander Holiday Lights

North Brown Street park
Credit Mackenzie Martin

An anonymous donor has provided more holiday spirit in downtown Rhinelander. Dan Kuzlik, President of Downtown Rhinelander, Inc. says the timing of the $5,000 gift was ideal as the city's Streetscape project didn't leave much holiday lighting as in year's past...

"...the timing was perfect this year because of the new Streetscape, the city doesn't have its lights up so we were able to decorate the small triangle on the south side of Brown Street, all the way to the other end, what they call the 'plaza' that DRI helped develop, landscape, etc."

Rhinelander's Public Works Department did the installation. Kuzlik says the display is a durable, professional presentation that holiday revelers can see for years. He says there should be enough money left that other spaces can be decorated.

Kuzlik says while there has been changes in the downtown group, the addition of new board members and a renewed focus for Downtown Rhinelander, Inc. will continue the group's mission into the future.

Rhinelander Streetscape

