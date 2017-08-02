Dow Hits 22,000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, a key U.S. stock market index, has crossed the 22,000 mark for the first time.

Stocks have been on a tear since President Trump got elected. Optimism over the Trump economic agenda has been riding high on Wall Street and the Dow has been hitting new records lately.

Despite the fact that not much has come from the president's desk in terms of new economic policy measures, market enthusiasm hasn't waned.

The Dow is made up of 30 of some of America's largest companies. Some of the shares such as Boeing and McDonald's have been top performers.

