Driver Training Affected in Antigo, Hurley

By 46 minutes ago

Credit driverskills.com

A provider of driver training in Antigo and Hurley has closed operation and the DOT suggests looking for other trainers.

Wisconsin DMV spokesperson Deb Kraemer says Adaptive Experts LLC is no longer licensed to provide training services.

Adaptive Experts provided classroom and behind the wheel training.

Kramer says people needing driver training in Antigo and Hurley can go to the DOT/DMV website to get more information...

"....any active school is listed on that website they can go to that website to determine what school to go with. At this point we were told there were no students impacted. So at this point there should be no students part way through it...."

Kraemer recommends going to the DOT/DMV website to find a list of other driver training providers. A link is here.

Tags: 
Wisconsin DOT

Related Content

DNR Seeks Input for New Bikeways

By miranda.vanderleest Sep 1, 2015
pixabay.com

The DNR has scheduled a series of open forums to seek feedback about new proposed bike trails. The DNR is in collaboration with the DOT and the Wisconsin Bike Federation to identify the best routes suited for designation. The public contributed their thoughts earlier this year about where potential bike trails should be located. Now, DNR spokesperson Brigit Brown says it’s up to the public to have the final say.

New DOT Mobile App Brings Road Info To Your Smartphone

By Jul 7, 2015
commons.wikimedia.org

Travelers with smartphones now have access to more information about the roadways.

The Department of Transportation's free smart phone app is available for Apple and Android devices says Gina Paige, a public information specialist for the DOT...

"...the 511 Mobile Wisconsin app is available for free download. It provides up-to-date traffic information at the tip of your fingertips. You have access to traffic incidents, delays, backups, closures workzones and weather-related road conditions..."