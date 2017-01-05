Driver Training Affected in Antigo, Hurley

A provider of driver training in Antigo and Hurley has closed operation and the DOT suggests looking for other trainers.

Wisconsin DMV spokesperson Deb Kraemer says Adaptive Experts LLC is no longer licensed to provide training services.

Adaptive Experts provided classroom and behind the wheel training.

Kramer says people needing driver training in Antigo and Hurley can go to the DOT/DMV website to get more information...

"....any active school is listed on that website they can go to that website to determine what school to go with. At this point we were told there were no students impacted. So at this point there should be no students part way through it...."

Kraemer recommends going to the DOT/DMV website to find a list of other driver training providers. A link is here.