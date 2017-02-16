Duffy Decides Against Challenge To Sen. Tammy Baldwin

U-S House Republican Sean Duffy of Wausau said Thursday he will not run for the Senate in 2018 against Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin.

In a statement, Duffy claimed it was not the right time for a Senate bid -- and as he put it, "We have eight great kids and family always comes first." Duffy is in his seventh year in the House -- and he was reelected three times to the 7th Congressional District which covers most of the Northwoods.

Duffy's chances of reelection increased after redistricting took two of the largest cities that often vote Democrat...Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point... in the next Congressional district.

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said he would consider running for the U-S Senate next year if Duffy didn't. Other names that have been brought up include Assembly Republican Dale Kooyenga, Senate Republican Leah Vukmir, 2012 U-S Senate hopeful Eric Hovde, and former Marine Kevin Nicholson.